Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Short Interest Down 28.4% in November

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the November 15th total of 155,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCRT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 42.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 278,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 82,876 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 132.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 29,013 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 77.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 52.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Recruiter.com Group alerts:

Recruiter.com Group Stock Performance

RCRT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 43,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,865. Recruiter.com Group has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a market cap of $6.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.72.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.