Relay Token Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Relay Token token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000615 BTC on major exchanges. Relay Token has a market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $10.20 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Relay Token has traded 32% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token was first traded on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

