Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Short Interest Update

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the November 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Relmada Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Relmada Therapeutics Price Performance

Relmada Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.14. 817,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,486. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $94.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.02. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $38.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relmada Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Sergio Traversa purchased 55,250 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $116,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,024 shares in the company, valued at $302,450.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 278.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.