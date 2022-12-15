Relx Plc (LON:REL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Relx Plc (LON:RELGet Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,615.57 ($32.09).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.51) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,785 ($34.17) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($28.59) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.99) to GBX 2,000 ($24.54) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,730 ($33.49) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday.

Shares of LON REL opened at GBX 2,340 ($28.71) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,288.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,277.64. The stock has a market cap of £44.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,888.89. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 2,056 ($25.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,474 ($30.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53.

In related news, insider June Felix bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,204 ($27.04) per share, for a total transaction of £44,080 ($54,079.25).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

