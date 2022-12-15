Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Short Interest Update

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,100 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the November 15th total of 244,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.9 days.
Relx Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RLXXF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.72. 3,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,046. Relx has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85.
Relx Company Profile
