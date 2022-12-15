Ren Price Hits $0.0857 (REN)

Ren (REN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Ren has a market cap of $85.58 million and $8.71 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0857 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ren has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ren Profile

Ren’s genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

Ren Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars.

