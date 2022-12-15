Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Update

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,589,100 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the November 15th total of 3,889,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 575.4 days.
Renesas Electronics Price Performance
RNECF remained flat at $9.60 during trading hours on Thursday. Renesas Electronics has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42.
About Renesas Electronics
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renesas Electronics (RNECF)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.