Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Update

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,589,100 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the November 15th total of 3,889,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 575.4 days.

Renesas Electronics Price Performance

RNECF remained flat at $9.60 during trading hours on Thursday. Renesas Electronics has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

