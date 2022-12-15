Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $514.60

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 514.60 ($6.31) and traded as high as GBX 539.80 ($6.62). Rentokil Initial shares last traded at GBX 534.60 ($6.56), with a volume of 3,964,413 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on RTO. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.97) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.36) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 632.14 ($7.76).

The company has a market cap of £13.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,815.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 526.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 514.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.09, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

