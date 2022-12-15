Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,500 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 334,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 636.3 days.

Repsol Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYF remained flat at $14.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Repsol has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $17.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

