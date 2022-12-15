Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,500 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 334,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 636.3 days.
Repsol Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYF remained flat at $14.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Repsol has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $17.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74.
Repsol Company Profile
