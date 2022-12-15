Research Analysts’ Downgrades for December 15th (ALGT, ARRJF, ASR, AVVIY, AVY, BA, BAK, BAX, BKPKF, BKU)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, December 15th:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $80.00 price target on the stock.

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF)

was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $51.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $69.00.

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (OTC:BKPKF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $62.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $61.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a positive rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $365.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $310.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $750.00 target price on the stock.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $112.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $115.00.

Genpact (NYSE:G) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to a market perform rating.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $542.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $506.00.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $170.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $163.00.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $139.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $146.00.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $58.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $56.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $92.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $112.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $12.20 target price on the stock.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $55.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

