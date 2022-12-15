Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the November 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:RSSS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.93. 13,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,807. Research Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $52.75 million, a PE ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 0.46.
Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 million. Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.46% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Research Solutions will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.
