ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC lowered its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. ResMed comprises approximately 4.3% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC grew its position in ResMed by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,211,000 after buying an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 17.2% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 10.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in ResMed by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 218,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $220.86 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $264.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.86.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMD. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $1,217,741.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,675,070.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,741.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,675,070.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total value of $344,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,675,812.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,451 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,835. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

