Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Up 17.1% in November

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.0 days.
Restaurant Brands New Zealand Stock Performance
RTBRF remained flat at $4.15 during midday trading on Thursday. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43.
About Restaurant Brands New Zealand
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Restaurant Brands New Zealand (RTBRF)
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.