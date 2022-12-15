Reviewing Better Therapeutics (BTTX) & Its Competitors

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Better Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Better Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 59.4% of Better Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Better Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Better Therapeutics Competitors 7 131 277 0 2.65

Earnings & Valuation

Better Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 900.00%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 93.05%. Given Better Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Better Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 -$40.33 million -0.69 Better Therapeutics Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 36.39

Better Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Better Therapeutics. Better Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Better Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Therapeutics N/A -200.73% -114.68% Better Therapeutics Competitors -325.87% -676.77% -37.31%

Risk and Volatility

Better Therapeutics has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Better Therapeutics beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics, Inc., a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions. Its clinical development candidates are intended to treat cardiometabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and chronic kidney disease. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. Better Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

