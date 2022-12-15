Reviewing Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.1% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of So-Young International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International -9.26% -3.39% -2.59% Mawson Infrastructure Group -36.41% -12.60% -7.60%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $265.58 million 0.35 -$1.32 million ($0.18) -4.94 Mawson Infrastructure Group $43.86 million 0.53 -$44.96 million N/A N/A

This table compares So-Young International and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

So-Young International has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Risk and Volatility

So-Young International has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for So-Young International and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 0 0 0 N/A Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 942.39%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than So-Young International.

Summary

So-Young International beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. In addition, the company offers internet information and technology advisory, management consulting, and Internet culture services, as well as sells medical equipment; equipment production, sales, and agency services; and micro finance services. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,400 medical aesthetic service providers and 5,000 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

