Reviewing Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.8% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Occidental Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Permianville Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.8%. Occidental Petroleum pays out 4.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Occidental Petroleum has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum 1 10 6 1 2.39 Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Occidental Petroleum and Permianville Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $77.76, indicating a potential upside of 23.97%. Given Occidental Petroleum’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Occidental Petroleum is more favorable than Permianville Royalty Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Permianville Royalty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum $26.31 billion 2.17 $2.32 billion $12.01 5.22 Permianville Royalty Trust $4.20 million 25.22 $3.12 million N/A N/A

Occidental Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Permianville Royalty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Permianville Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum 35.11% 59.90% 12.71% Permianville Royalty Trust 23.85% 17.75% 17.75%

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats Permianville Royalty Trust on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. Its Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity; and invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

