Reviewing Summit Healthcare Acquisition (SMIH) and Its Rivals

Summit Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) is one of 710 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Summit Healthcare Acquisition to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summit Healthcare Acquisition and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Summit Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Healthcare Acquisition N/A -$550,000.00 12.51 Summit Healthcare Acquisition Competitors $1.72 billion $88.36 million 25.06

Summit Healthcare Acquisition’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Summit Healthcare Acquisition. Summit Healthcare Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Summit Healthcare Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Healthcare Acquisition’s competitors have a beta of 0.05, meaning that their average share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Summit Healthcare Acquisition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Healthcare Acquisition N/A 46.53% 8.78% Summit Healthcare Acquisition Competitors 11.67% -68.35% 2.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Summit Healthcare Acquisition and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Healthcare Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Summit Healthcare Acquisition Competitors 113 592 886 18 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 65.14%. Given Summit Healthcare Acquisition’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Healthcare Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Summit Healthcare Acquisition competitors beat Summit Healthcare Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.