Reviewing Summit Healthcare Acquisition (SMIH) and Its Rivals

Summit Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) is one of 710 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Summit Healthcare Acquisition to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Summit Healthcare Acquisition and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Summit Healthcare Acquisition
|N/A
|-$550,000.00
|12.51
|Summit Healthcare Acquisition Competitors
|$1.72 billion
|$88.36 million
|25.06
Summit Healthcare Acquisition’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Summit Healthcare Acquisition. Summit Healthcare Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Risk and Volatility
Profitability
This table compares Summit Healthcare Acquisition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Summit Healthcare Acquisition
|N/A
|46.53%
|8.78%
|Summit Healthcare Acquisition Competitors
|11.67%
|-68.35%
|2.51%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
64.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Summit Healthcare Acquisition and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Summit Healthcare Acquisition
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Summit Healthcare Acquisition Competitors
|113
|592
|886
|18
|2.50
As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 65.14%. Given Summit Healthcare Acquisition’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Healthcare Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Summary
Summit Healthcare Acquisition competitors beat Summit Healthcare Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
Summit Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile
Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
