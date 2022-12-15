Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires 2,013 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,686 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TD. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $250,951,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,426,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,037,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,712 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,589,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,682,000 after buying an additional 2,163,713 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 63.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,160,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,792,000 after buying an additional 2,009,300 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,129,773,000 after buying an additional 1,599,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.40. 112,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,873. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.73 and its 200-day moving average is $65.68. The company has a market capitalization of $115.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $86.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.7081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 35.11%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.