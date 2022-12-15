Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases 25,271 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.1% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 812.3% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Citigroup by 79.2% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Citigroup by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on C shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.88.

Citigroup Trading Down 3.5 %

C traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.39. 581,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,520,252. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

