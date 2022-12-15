Richard W. Baker Acquires 2,730 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Baker purchased 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.49 per share, for a total transaction of $94,157.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 607,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,958,641.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ GNTY opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $413.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.42.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 30.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

