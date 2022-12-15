Richard W. Baker Acquires 2,730 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Baker purchased 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.49 per share, for a total transaction of $94,157.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 607,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,958,641.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ GNTY opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $413.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.42.
Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 30.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Guaranty Bancshares
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
