Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.62

Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.53 ($0.03). Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.63 ($0.03), with a volume of 149,408 shares trading hands.

Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £29.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

About Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L)

(Get Rating)

Richland Resources Ltd does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the mining, distribution, and sale of colored gemstones. The company was formerly known as TanzaniteOne Limited. Richland Resources Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.