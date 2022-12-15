Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Short Interest Update

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rigetti Computing Stock Down 20.9 %

Shares of RGTIW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. 47,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,340. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51. Rigetti Computing has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $2.74.

Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGTIW. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $79,000.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

