Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Gap Up to $29.06

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.06, but opened at $29.70. Riley Exploration Permian shares last traded at $29.41, with a volume of 107 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 3,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $55,371.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,769,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,130,348.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 3,695 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $76,153.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,786 shares in the company, valued at $98,639.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 3,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $55,371.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,769,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,130,348.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 39,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,973 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Riley Exploration Permian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 379,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 106.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 125,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter valued at about $3,556,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 55.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 58,896 shares in the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

