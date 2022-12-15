Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CEO Sells $37,356.48 in Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 9,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $37,356.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,148 shares in the company, valued at $633,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rimini Street Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of RMNI stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 891,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,202. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $316.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.34 million. Rimini Street had a net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 116.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMNI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 11.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 21,298 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 63.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 41,042 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 60.7% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 299,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 113,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 166.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 35,637 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Rimini Street from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

