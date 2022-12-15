Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CEO Sells $37,356.48 in Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 9,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $37,356.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,148 shares in the company, valued at $633,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Rimini Street Trading Down 6.8 %
Shares of RMNI stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 891,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,202. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $316.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $7.25.
Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.34 million. Rimini Street had a net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 116.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Rimini Street from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th.
Rimini Street Company Profile
Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.
