Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.59.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded down $5.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.89. 2,034,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,142,561. Roblox has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $108.78. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.77.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. The business had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,170,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,254,478.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,170,941 shares in the company, valued at $48,254,478.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 588,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,740,658 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 29.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,396,000 after buying an additional 6,396,902 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Roblox by 41.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,906,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 46.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,464,000 after buying an additional 5,870,164 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,300 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,474,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,592 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.