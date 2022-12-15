Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Short Interest Down 36.3% in November

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the November 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Rock Tech Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Rock Tech Lithium Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCKTF traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 1.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,408. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is 2.74. Rock Tech Lithium has a one year low of 1.65 and a one year high of 6.50.

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

