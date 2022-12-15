Rocket Pool ETH Price Up 1.7% This Week (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $223.62 million and $1.26 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for $1,364.07 or 0.07829701 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rocket Pool ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $898.75 or 0.05152152 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.64 or 0.00502381 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,192.48 or 0.29766304 BTC.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,936 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,387.26588809 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $964,351.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.