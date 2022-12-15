Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Shares Down 14.3%

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 85,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 139,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Rokmaster Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$12.57 million and a P/E ratio of -1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54.

Rokmaster Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rokmaster Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rokmaster Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.