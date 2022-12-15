Roots (TSE:ROOT) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Roots (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$3.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$4.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ROOT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Roots from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Roots from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Roots from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Roots from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday.

Get Roots alerts:

Roots Price Performance

Shares of ROOT opened at C$2.46 on Monday. Roots has a twelve month low of C$2.34 and a twelve month high of C$3.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.62 million and a PE ratio of 5.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.00.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.