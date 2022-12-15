Roth Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Roth Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. APA makes up about 0.4% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at $118,168,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in APA by 385.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,254 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at about $75,923,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 315.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,771,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,832,000 after buying an additional 1,345,301 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on APA from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

NASDAQ APA opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

