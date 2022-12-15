Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the November 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.
OTCMKTS RTOXF traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,042. Rotork has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rotork from GBX 320 ($3.93) to GBX 330 ($4.05) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 310 ($3.80) to GBX 350 ($4.29) in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Rotork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.
Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.
