Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Trading Down 2.1%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 253,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 256,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Royal Helium Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$56.64 million and a PE ratio of -10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About Royal Helium

(Get Rating)

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 348,908 hectares of prospective helium lands in southern Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.