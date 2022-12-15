RSK Smart Bitcoin Market Capitalization Tops $59.27 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $59.27 million and $30,396.72 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $17,380.43 or 0.99849105 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,406.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.94 or 0.00419058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021187 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.22 or 0.00857234 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00104779 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.35 or 0.00616730 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00268348 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,409.95737629 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 17,774.80967434 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $52,515.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

