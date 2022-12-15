RTC Group (LON:RTC) Stock Price Down 2.8%

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Rating) shares were down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.05 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.21). Approximately 19,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 24,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.22).

RTC Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.56 million and a PE ratio of 6.15.

About RTC Group

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

Featured Stories

