RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get RxSight alerts:

RxSight Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of RXST opened at $12.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.29. RxSight has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.50 and a quick ratio of 7.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RxSight

About RxSight

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of RxSight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of RxSight by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RxSight by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.