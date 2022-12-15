RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.
Separately, Bank of America began coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
RxSight Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of RXST opened at $12.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.29. RxSight has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.50 and a quick ratio of 7.57.
About RxSight
RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.
