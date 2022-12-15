Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the November 15th total of 127,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Safran Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SAFRY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,473. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44. Safran has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cheuvreux cut Safran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €117.00 ($123.16) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup cut Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Safran in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Safran from €140.00 ($147.37) to €160.00 ($168.42) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Safran from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

