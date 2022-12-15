Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA) Short Interest Update

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the November 15th total of 17,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Sagaliam Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAGA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.20. 1,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,259. Sagaliam Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sagaliam Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition by 10.1% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,090,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $457,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition by 141.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Sagaliam Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Sagaliam Acquisition by 30.5% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 172,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Sagaliam Acquisition Company Profile

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

