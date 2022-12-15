SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Buys 265,025 Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,994,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,025 shares during the quarter. Ivanhoe Electric accounts for about 7.4% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 4.30% of Ivanhoe Electric worth $28,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IE. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
Insider Activity
Ivanhoe Electric Trading Down 4.4 %
Ivanhoe Electric stock traded down 0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.18. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 7.01 and a fifty-two week high of 12.65.
Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported -0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.19 by -0.24. The business had revenue of 1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
About Ivanhoe Electric
Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.
Further Reading
