SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Buys 265,025 Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,994,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,025 shares during the quarter. Ivanhoe Electric accounts for about 7.4% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 4.30% of Ivanhoe Electric worth $28,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IE. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Down 4.4 %

In related news, Chairman Robert M. Friedland bought 422,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of 9.85 per share, for a total transaction of 4,164,254.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 9,385,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 92,445,441.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 833,332 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total transaction of 6,666,656.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,172,161 shares in the company, valued at 81,377,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert M. Friedland purchased 422,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 9.85 per share, for a total transaction of 4,164,254.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 9,385,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 92,445,441.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Ivanhoe Electric stock traded down 0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.18. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 7.01 and a fifty-two week high of 12.65.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported -0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.19 by -0.24. The business had revenue of 1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ivanhoe Electric

(Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

Further Reading

