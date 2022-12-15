Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,198 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.3 %

CRM stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.66. The company had a trading volume of 227,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,624,742. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $261.35. The company has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.25, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $374,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,550,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,022 shares of company stock worth $29,777,452. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

