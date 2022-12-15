Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 25,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,535,516 shares.The stock last traded at $12.75 and had previously closed at $13.49.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IOT. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58.

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $404,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 593,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,429.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Samsara news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 98,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $1,009,894.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,504.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $404,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 593,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,429.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 335,455 shares of company stock worth $3,920,287 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Samsara by 14.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 329,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 51,136 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 90,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 58,757 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Samsara by 356.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 205,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 160,730 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 23.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

