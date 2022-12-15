Sanders Morris Harris LLC Grows Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,582 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 2.3% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $9,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.98. The company had a trading volume of 271,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,861,592. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.10. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $99.88.

