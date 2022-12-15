Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $440,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,414,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 35,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,670,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.9 %

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,027. The firm has a market cap of $131.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.39%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

