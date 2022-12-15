Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $4.56 Million in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 606,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,000. Permian Resources makes up approximately 1.1% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 0.21% of Permian Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several research firms have weighed in on PR. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:PR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,712,716. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $11.43.

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $549.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.25 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 16.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.75%.

In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 50,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,017,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,416,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,187,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,688,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,017,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,000 shares of company stock worth $2,327,900 over the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

