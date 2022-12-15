Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $983,000 in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 0.27% of GX Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $488,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 2,001.5% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 525,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 500,384 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 11.8% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 343,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 36,262 shares during the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GXII stock remained flat at $9.93 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,491. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83.

GX Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

