Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes $492,000 Position in Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAQC. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,623,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 21.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 898,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after buying an additional 160,289 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Accelerate Acquisition by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 614,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 109,103 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accelerate Acquisition by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 50,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Accelerate Acquisition by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 263,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 90,663 shares during the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accelerate Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:AAQC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $10.12. 302,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,132. Accelerate Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86.

Accelerate Acquisition Profile

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors.

