Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Update

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the November 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 181 to SEK 210 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 170 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 185 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 200 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.57.

Sandvik AB (publ) Trading Up 0.9 %

SDVKY stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.09. The company had a trading volume of 161,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,941. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95.

Sandvik AB (publ) Dividend Announcement

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 17.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. Sandvik AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,066,000 after purchasing an additional 124,689 shares during the last quarter.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

