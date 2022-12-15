Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Savannah Energy Stock Performance

SAVE stock remained flat at GBX 26.25 ($0.32) during midday trading on Monday. Savannah Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 16 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 40.90 ($0.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.25, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of £342.85 million and a P/E ratio of 358.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.98.

Savannah Energy Company Profile

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil. It holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. The company also has an 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% interest in the Stubb Creek oil and gas field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in south east Nigeria.

