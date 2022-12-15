Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Savannah Energy Stock Performance
SAVE stock remained flat at GBX 26.25 ($0.32) during midday trading on Monday. Savannah Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 16 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 40.90 ($0.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.25, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of £342.85 million and a P/E ratio of 358.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.98.
Savannah Energy Company Profile
