SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Short Interest Down 20.8% in November

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,200 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 251,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
SBM Offshore Price Performance
Shares of SBFFF stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. SBM Offshore has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89.
SBM Offshore Company Profile
