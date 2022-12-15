ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Short Interest Down 49.5% in November

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the November 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ScION Tech Growth II

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in ScION Tech Growth II by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,155,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,121,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,837,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,008,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ScION Tech Growth II by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,817,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,068,000 after acquiring an additional 155,795 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in ScION Tech Growth II by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,580,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,710,000 after acquiring an additional 122,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ScION Tech Growth II by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,373,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,655,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

ScION Tech Growth II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCOB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,878. ScION Tech Growth II has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. The firm has a market cap of $434.28 million, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of -0.01.

ScION Tech Growth II Company Profile

ScION Tech Growth II ( NASDAQ:SCOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

