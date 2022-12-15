Scotiabank Boosts Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target to C$19.25

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INGXF traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $12.66. 1,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,871. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

